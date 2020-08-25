Hina Khan Loves This Outfit So Much That She Would "repeat It For Sure"

Hina Khan took to her Instagram story and shared pictures of a dress that she would love to repeat. The actor donned a blue coloured sharara set which she loves so much that she revealed she was “sure she was gonna wear the piece again”. She shared a hashtag with the picture in which she revealed that she too repeats her clothes.

Hina Khan loves this outfit

Hina Khan shared a picture of herself in which she revealed that the blue sharara she was wearing was so pretty that she was sure she would repeat it. She wrote in the picture, “Loved this piece. I don’t care, I am for sure gonna wear this piece again..like everyone else. When an outfit is this pretty #ITooRepeatMyOutfits.” Check out the pictures below.

Hina Khan's photos

Hina Khan had recently shared a stunning picture of herself in which she revealed she likes “Hot-tea”. The actor was seen in body-hugging halter neck dress, which flaunted her figure. The actor wore her hair in a half updo with a lot of baked makeup look. She captioned the picture as “I somehow started liking hot-tea, Wait, did u read HOTTIE, no no I meant Hot-tea.” Check out the picture below.

Fan comments

As soon as the post went up on Hina Khan’s Instagram, fans gushed to the post and commented on the picture. Numerous fans commented praising Hina Khan beauty and called her a stunner. Several fans commented that they loved her dress a lot. Several other fans sent much love to the actor and revealed that they were her biggest fans. Several other fans wrote that she always looked gorgeous and this stunning. Check out some of the comments below.

On the work front for Hina Khan

On the work front, Hina Khan is portraying the lead role in Naagin 5 which is created by Ekta Kapoor. Hina shared the screen with Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show is enjoying a huge viewership and the fans of the actors are liking their roles in the show. In the 5th season of Naagin, Hina Khan plays the role of Adi Naagin Nageshvari who shall be seen seeking revenge for her beloved’s death.

