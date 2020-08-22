Hina Khan Hits Priyank Sharma On Shoulder As He Wouldn't Stop Praising Jennifer Lopez

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma have given major BFF goals to fans on several occasions. Recently, Hina took to Instagram, to share another hilarious video of the duo which has created quite a stir on social media. In the video, Hina appears to be hitting Priyank wildly.

Hina Khan hits Priyank Sharma

The clip shared by Hina features Priyank heaping praise of global sensation and fashion icon, Jennifer Lopez. The Roadies star adds that it is always fun to witness the magic that the international diva JLo creates. To fan’s surprise, Hina didn’t have a pleasant reaction to his statement.

She immediately begins to slap his shoulder until it became red. Priyank was seemingly reluctant. However, the video ended showing Hina bursting out in laughter, indicating that she was having fun while recording him.

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans expressed that they love their funny banter. While some called them “Adorable babies”, others said their chemistry is just “lovely”. A fan expressed that fun is important in life, while another urged her to hit him more. Take a look at how fans are reacting here:

The duo started off on a dwindle note a few years ago inside the Bigg Boss house. Both appeared to be quarrelling and fighting over almost every situation in the house. However, surprising everyone, the two came together for a music album titled Raanjhana and stunned fans. Priyank and Hina’s collaborative venture garnered tremendous buzz and appreciation.

Talking to Koimoi about their chemistry, Priyank had earlier revealed that Hina is a great actor who is very ‘cooperative’. He further added that one gets to learn a lot from her because she has a ‘great experience’. About their stint in the video, he said that there was so much to learn from Hina on the sets of Raanjhana and it was a ‘great feeling’ for him.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, Raanjhana was penned down by Raqueeb Alam. Composed by Asad Khan, the music video features a never-ending tale of love which is compromised by the norms set by society.

