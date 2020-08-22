Hina Khan's 'Naagin 5' Celebration And Other Top Instagram Posts Of The Week By TV Celebs

Several celebrities of the television industry have been active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown to help fans keep boredom at bay. From organizing live chats across social media platforms to sharing their whereabouts on Instagram, these TV celebs seem to have taken one for the team and keep netizens entertained. For those who missed out on what their favourite celebrity was up to this week, here's a roundup of this week top Instagram posts (August 16 - August 21):

Hina Khan

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 managed to top the charts yet again and to celebrate the milestone, leading lady Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to host a live session with fans. Hina thanked all of her ardent fans for supporting every project of hers and making them an overnight success. Later, the Hacked actor also shared her no-makeup glow with 8.9 million followers on Instagram and wrote, "Rinsed off the cosmetic beauty, how bout the natural one You look most beautiful when you are yourself..." (sic).

Also Read | Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of 'Naagin 5' Launch, Thanks Director For The Respect

Ekta Kapoor

The TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has been quite active on Instagram this week around. Kapoor recently disassociated herself from the 'Pavitra Rishta Fund' initiated by Zee TV and revealed the same on her IG handle. Later, she also announced the release date of Alt Balaji's upcoming show titled Bebaakee by releasing the trailer of the web-show. Furthermore, Ekta also introduced fans to Naagin 5 cast's new addition Surbhi Chandana by sharing a streak of pictures of Surbhi rocking a 'Naagin' avatar.

Check out her posts below:

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna's latest Instagram posts all all-things 'Naagin'. As fans must already know that Chandna has been roped in by the makers as one of the leading ladies of Naagin 5, the TV actor expressed her excitement about the same on Instagram. Along with sharing her first look from the much-awaited fifth season of the supernatural drama, Surbhi also thanked fans for their constant support.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna All Set To Play 'Naagin' In Fifth Installment; See First Look

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover and wifey Bipasha Basu made their highly-anticipated comeback on screen together as the celebrity couple starred in MX Player's psychological crime thriller, Dangerous. A couple of days back, Grover shared an appreciation post for Bipasha as he shared a throwback video from his birthday trip to the Maldives and wrote, "This is what I would choose If I was to contain my life in just a few seconds". Now, earlier this morning, he also wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi as he shared his painting of Lord Ganesh on the social media platform.

Take a Look:

Also Read | 'Dangerous' Pair Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's Combined Net Worth Will Amaze You

Karan Patel

A couple of days ago, Karan Patel took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his beloved wife Ankita. Along with sharing a collage of mushy couple photos on his IG handle, Karan penned an 'aww-dorable' birthday wish for his life partner. He wrote, "Love you more than what I did yesterday and less than what I will do tomorrow."

Also Read | Karan Patel Calls Ankita Bhargava Patel ‘the Best Wife In The World’ On Her Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.