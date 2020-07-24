Hina Khan’s Look From 'Naagin 5' Out, Makers Give ‘sneak Peek’ Of New Promo

Ever since producer Ekta Kapoor had announced Naagin 5's return to the TV screens, fans had been waiting with bated breath about the same. Speculations on the new star cast and the plotline of the show had been rife amongst the audience.

Now the makers have finally unveiled a new promo of the show which suggests that the new 'Naagin' is none other than Hina Khan. Reportedly, the actor will be seen opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar in the supernatural drama.

Hina Khan's look in Naagin 5 revealed

The makers have released a new poster wherein the hairdo and the eyes, along with the main facial expressions of the mystery Naagin give a hint that it is Hina Khan. Even though her face is wrapped around with snakes, it is evident that the new addition to the Naagin franchise is none other than the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor. Not only this, but the makers have also released a new promo of the show which paves the way for Hina's introduction.

The promo shows Nia Sharma as Brinda who has turned into her vengeful Naagin avatar. She can be seen creating havoc for the Parikh family and is all set to unveil the secret of the temple. The makers hint during the promo that Brinda's quest for revenge will lead to the introduction of another member in the show which is none other than Hina. Take a look at the new promo which unveils Hina's look from the show.

Hina Khan will be seen alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar

According to media reports, Hina's character will just be a brief cameo appearance on the show. Reportedly, her character will also be interlinked with Dheeraj's character in the show. But Hina and Dheeraj will soon bid a farewell to the show after their respective characters serve the plot. Media reports also suggest that after Hina's exit, Ishqbaaaz actor Surbhi Chandna will be entering the show. It will be interesting to see Hina in a never-seen-before Naagin avatar in the show.

The show also saw a cameo appearance of Rashami Desai alongside Nia, Vijayendra Kumeira, and Anita Hassanandani. Rashami was seen as the main antagonist Shalakha on the show. But her character arc will soon get over in the show as the fourth season sees its conclusion. Are you excited to see Hina on the show? Let us know in the comments section.

