Hina Khan Shows How To 'throw Sass Like Confetti' In Throwback Picture

On Monday, actor Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture. She is seen striking a pose while sporting a glamorous outfit. She is seen sporting a sequinned grey colour top teamed with a skirt. To complete her glam-sham look, she also added a great colour jacket. Her subtle makeup and red lip complemented her outfit. Instagramming the throwback picture, she wrote a caption, which read, "Throw Sass like confetti"(sic). She also mentioned that she clicked the throwback during a photoshoot for a magazine's February 2020 cover. Scroll down to take a look at Hina Khan's photo.

Hina Khan shares glamorous throwback picture

It seems like Hina Khan is in the mood to treat her fans with throwback videos and photos amid the lockdown. Recently, she made an Instagram reel with a throwback video from her travelling diaries to the Maldives. She is seen jumping joyfully on a beach in the slow-motion video. But along with the video, what caught Hina's fans' attention was a hilarious conversation between her beau Rocky Jaiswal and actor Nakuul Mehta.

Hina Khan's lockdown diaries

Talking about Hina Khan's quarantine, she quite active on social media. She kept sharing motivational and work out videos on her media wall. On the other side, to give a good laugh to her followers, she often shared funny short-videos. The actor also bagged praises on the internet as in a few videos, she was seen crooning songs, including Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye.

Hina Khan's projects

Hina Khan rose to fame after her popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Khan played the lead role of Akshara in the show from 2009 to 2016. She even participated in the eighth season Khatron Ke Khiladi and was a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11. Last year, she reprised the most iconic vamp character Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina Khan made her digital debut this year, with a show titled Hacked. She went on to do another show titled Unlocked for an OTT platform as well.

