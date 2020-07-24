'Naagin 5' New Poster Out: Fans Wonder If It's Hina Khan As 'Icchadhari Naagin'

The makers of the gripping thriller Naagin, on Thursday, unveiled a new poster of Naagin 5 on social media. As seen in the poster, a women's face is wrapped by a snake and it's her eyes that steal the show. As fans gushed to drop comments, many have already guessed that it is none other than Hina Khan, who would be seen playing the lead role in the show.

The caption to the poster read, "Raaz Gehra, Saamne Layga Naya Chehra!!" Even though the poster doesn't reveal the face of the actor, a fan wrote, "Hina is the best as Naagin positive lead." Another user said, "It's definitely Hina Khan." This new poster came after the makers had earlier released another first look poster of Naagin 5. The photo, as well as fans' comments on it, hint that Hina is the new 'Icchadhari Naagin.' However, no official announcement about the same has been made by the makers or the actors of the show yet.

Naagin 5 poster

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor had posted a video and announced that Naagin 4 will soon go off air. However, in the latter part of the video, she also said that Naagin 5 is on its way. Ever since Ekta Kapoor made the closure of the fourth season, fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the next season's cast. The previous season of Naagin stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani among others. Rashami was roped in for season 4.

Naagin 5 cast

As per reports, the new episodes of Naagin 5 will begin from July 25, 2020. Interestingly, on that day, Indians celebrate Nag Panchami too. Meanwhile, earlier there were reports which stated that former Bigg Boss 12 winner and actor Dipika Kakar would be seen playing the lead in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, some reports also said that Ishqbaaz actor Surbhi Chandna would play the role.

Recently, the Naagin 4 cast shot for the finale episode of the show. Nia Sharma shared many glimpses of the shoot on her Instagram stories. Meanwhile, as per a report of news daily, season 5 of Naagin will have the same title as Naagin - Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel but the storyline will be tweaked.

