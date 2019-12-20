Hina Khan's Stunning Pastel Outfits You Must Check Out

Hina Khan is a popular Indian television actor. She rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina Khan also received popularity for her role as Komolika in the hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actress also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and was the first runner up back in 2017. The actress has a huge fan base and likes to keep her fans updated with her life on social media. Listed below are some of the best pastel fashion outfits of the popular actress:

Hina Khan's Photos: Best pastel fashion outfits

Hina Khan sure loves pastel colors as her social media account is flooded with her pastel stylebook. In this post, Hina Khan has paired up a quirky Indian outfit. She dons a beautiful baby pink blouse with sheer net and a baby pink pastel colored dhoti beneath. The actress has worn a chunky necklace along with a nude makeup look.

Here, Hina Khan styles another baby pink pastel outfit. Hina dons a baby pink gown. The outfit hugs her at the right places and is embellished. The gown has one sleeve puffed and styled well and has a chic glove in another. The ruffled gown has a side slit showing off her toned legs.

Hina Khan knows how to style her pastels best. She dons a simple two-toned striped suit. The pant-suit looks great on the actress with the baby blue and white shade. Hina wears a simple white inner and bright yellow pointed heels to complete her look. She keeps it chic with a low bun and natural makeup look.

