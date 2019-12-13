Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma In Bigg Boss 13 House Once Again? Details Inside

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma's Raanjhana song has finally released on YouTube. The fans were going crazy to see the two Bigg Boss friends in this song. The song has received over 7.2 million views in just one day. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and the music is given by Asad Khan. Fans have fallen in love with Arijit's singing in the song and also Raqueeb Alam's lyrics. The song follows two lovers who are reborn and their paths cross once again. The Bigg Boss fans would be glad to know that the former contestants are all set to make an appearance on the show once again.

According to sources, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma will reportedly be entering the Bigg Boss house on the Weekend ka Vaar episode. They will be coming to promote their new music video Raanjhana. Priyank and Hina both were contestants on Bigg Boss Season 11 and their bonding inside the house was most talked about. Hina Khan earlier entered the Bigg Boss 13 house at the time of a task. She was also seen mentoring the contestants in an initial episode.

As the viewers of the show know that Vikas Gupta, also known as the mastermind, is already there in the house. The fans are excited to see a small reunion of Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta during this weekend. Along from the stars of this video, Sunil Grover will also be reportedly seen entertaining the audience along with Salman Khan this weekend. This weekend's episode will reportedly be an excellent episode for the regular followers of the show. Also, the weekend will have an eviction. Contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Hindustani Bhau and Madhurima Tuli are nominated for evictions from the house and according to some reports, Sidharth Shukla has been hospitalised due to typhoid.

