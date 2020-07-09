Hina Khan’s Instagram Reels Of Her Workout Has Arjun Bijlani Ask This EPIC Question

Hina Khan is a self-confessed enthusiast and the actor never shies from giving her daily dose of motivation to her fans through her workout posts on social media. The actor recently tried out the newly unveiled Instagram reels feature and inevitably shared a glimpse of her badass pilates session using the same. While her fans could not stop raving over her fitness session, TV actor Arjun Bijlani also had an epic reaction to the actor's Instagram reels.

Also Read: Hina Khan Stuns In A Bridal Avatar And Is Killing It With Her 'suuuuuwag'; See Pic

Hina Khan shared Instagram reels of her workout sessions

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's Instagram reels saw her working out on her Reformer Pilates machine. She can be seen pulling off some core shoulder exercises using the pulleys on the machine. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor can be seen donning a sleeveless pink top which she has paired with black shorts. In one of her Instagram reels, Hina can also be seen working out in the late Sushant Singh Rajput's track Khairiyat from the film Chhicchore.

Also Read: Hina Khan Croons 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye'; Ronit Roy & Aashka Goradia Pour In Compliments

Arjun was quick to leave a hilarious question on her reels wherein he asked how much is the membership for the pilates session. The Hacked actor was quick to reply to him saying that the membership is free for him. Take a look at Hina's Instagram reels of her workout and Arjun's reaction to it.

Also Read: Hina Khan's Video Of Sneezing While Indulging In 'ghar Ki Saaf Safai' Is Relatable; Watch

Other celebs have also tried out the Instagram reels feature

Apart from Hina Khan, several other celebs like Anita Hassanandani, Neha Kakkar, and Neha Dhupia also enticed their fans by sharing some lovely videos with Instagram reel feature. Anita gave a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge twist to her video using the reel feature. She shared a quirky video from the popular train scene from the movie which also featured her husband Rohit Reddy. Take a look at the Naagin actor's fun video.

On the other hand, Aankh Maarey singer Neha Kakkar also gave her own twist as she made her debut with the Instagram reels feature. She can be seen crooning one of her songs and sporting some badass expressions. Take a look at her video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.