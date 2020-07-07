Hina Khan Croons 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye'; Ronit Roy & Aashka Goradia Pour In Compliments

On Monday, actor Hina Khan shared a video on her social media wall, in which she is seen flaunting her singing skills. In a two-minute-four-seconds long video, Hina Khan sang a popular song, Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye. As soon as she shared the video, many of her fans, friends and industry peers showered her with compliments and urged her to sing more often. Actors including Rohit Roy and Aashka Goradia, among many others, were all hearts. The video bagged more than 70k views within a day and is still counting. Scroll down to watch Hina Khan singing Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye.

Hina Khan's video

Talking about the response of Hina Khan's fans and followers, they flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. On the other side, actor Rohit Roy revealed that Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye is one of his favourite songs. He also planned to sing it soon with Hina Khan. Meanwhile, Aashka Goradia's comment read, "So so so beautiful [with heart emoticons]". Actor-singer Adhyayan Suman also complimented Hina Khan. Check out their reactions below:

Looking at the media feed of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, it is quite evident that during these difficult times of a pandemic where many of us are cooped indoors, Hina has never missed an opportunity to keep her fans entertained. A few days back, she left her followers in awe as she sang Shreya Ghoshal's dancing number, Ghar More Pardesiya, picturised on Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit. The actor shared the video on the story session of Instagram, in which she was seen walking on a street. Many fan pages shared the video. Check it out below:

Hina Khan's projects

Talking about the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in recently released web film, Unlock, co-starring Kushal Tandon in the lead role. The mystery-thriller is streaming on ZEE5 Premium. On the other side, numerous media reports are speculating that she is roped in for the fifth installment of Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy-drama, Naagin. If online reports are something to go by then actors Surbhi Chandna and Shivin Narang will also join the star cast of Naagin 5.

