Hina Khan's Video Of Sneezing While Indulging In 'ghar Ki Saaf Safai' Is Relatable; Watch

Television star Hina Khan is entertaining fans with her quirky videos amid lockdown. The actor is constantly sharing her whereabouts with her fans every day. Recently, while shooting a video, Hina Khan had a funny moment. The diva had to pause the shoot for a few seconds, and the reason is hilarious.

Hina Khan shared a video on her story which sees her having an urge to sneeze. The star had to pause the shoot and take a moment for herself to sneeze. Hina Khan shared the video with an informative message writing “When you are ready to roll and this happens!” The diva further explained how she is absolutely normal and asked her fans to stop assuming.

Hina Khan further wrote that sneezing is completely normal. According to her, bad particles trapped in the nasal are expelled. Hina Khan added how it is “Ghar Ke safai ka side effects”.

Have a look at it here:

Hina Khan is also motivating fans to spend their quarantine period productively. She has previously shared pictures of her pursuing the hobby of sketching to inspire fans. Not only that, but she is also trying her luck at cooking be it making pancakes or puris. Hina Khan also urged fans to take part in household chores like washing utensils, cleaning floors to provide leaves to your house staff and also to help one’s mother. Have a look at it here:

