Hina Khan Stuns In A Bridal Avatar And Is Killing It With Her 'suuuuuwag'; See Pic

The popular television actor, Hina Khan on Wednesday gave a glimpse of her bridal avatar to fans and flaunted her 'suuuuuwag' in her latest Instagram post. Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been imposed, Khan has taken over social media to keep her fans entertained with her lockdown diaries. Now, her brand new bridal swag is winning hearts on social media.

Hina Khan's bridal 'suuuuuwag' is unmissable

Keeping up with the trajectory of stunning everyone with her sartorial choices, Hina took to Instagram to share a streak of pictures of herself donning a magenta coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery across the border. She paired her lehenga with a matching blouse comprising similar embroidery and rounded off her outfit with a magenta dupatta with gotta border. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist complemented her look with black sunglasses and opulent golden jewellery. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post writing, "SUUUUUWAG "

Soon after she posted the pictures on Instagram, fans inundated the comment section of her post and were all-praise about the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's bridal swag. In fact, several other leading ladies of the telly world including Mouni Roy, Rashami Desai, Adaa Khan and Monalisa were amazed by Khan’s bridal avatar too and complimented the actor with some flattering comments. While Rashami praised her contemporary by writing, "Killing it", the Daayan actor Monalisa went "wowww". Check out some of the comments by celebrities below:

Meanwhile, Hina has been shelling out major fitness goals on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown with her workout videos and her post-workout pics. She also recently took to her Instagram handle to croon one of the evergreen romantic songs of Bollywood, Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye by the legendary singer Kumar Sanu from 1990's film Jurm. Khan also revealed that this song is one of her all-time favourite songs. Have a look:

On the work front, Hina Khan marked her debut in Bollywood this year with Vikram Bhatt's psychological thriller Hacked, alongside Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles. She also starred in Zee5's horror-thriller drama web film titled Unlock and shared the screen space with Kushal Tandon in the lead role. She will next be seen playing the role of a blind girl Gosha in the Indo-Hollywood project titled, The Country of the Blind.

