Gauri Pradhan Wishes 'soulmate' Hiten Tejwani With An Adorable Picture On His Birthday

Bigg Boss 11 fame Hiten Tejwani celebrated his 46th Birthday on March 5. To share wishes from his special day with his fans, Tejwani took to his social media to posted them on his stories. What caught everyone's eyes was the greeting from his partner Gauri Pradhan. The Kutumb fame actor shared an adorable picture of the two wishing her 'soulmate' a Happy Birthday.

Gauri Pradhan's adorable birthday wish for Hiten Tejwani

The couple looks all smiles in the picture as they are twinning in their outfits. While Hiten Tejwani is dressed in a round neck full-sleeved jumper, Gauri Pradhan is wearing basic white-tee. Sharing the picture on her social media, the Kutumb star captioned the picture, "Happy birthday to my best friend, my soulmate! Love you (sic)" and added a few hearts to it.

The duo is known to be one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Never shying away from PDA, they often share cute pictures of each other on their social media handles. Post the celebration, Hiten Tejwani, who was also a part of the Kutumb cast, shared a thank you post for Gauri Pradhan.

The couple is seen adorably kissing each other in the picture while their hands are all messy with the cake. Thanking his 'world' Gauri Pradhan, the actor captioned the picture as, "And then I turned into a prince ...thank you my world (sic)".

