How I Met Your Mother: Lily Aldrin's Best Quotes Of All Time

Lily is one of the best characters on the show, How I Met Your Mother. She is a sweet, supportive, and caring character. Lily is always there for her friends and helps them get through the hard times. Over the journey of nine seasons, the character has taught us a bunch of lessons. Let us take a look at some of the best quotes by Lily Aldrin.

Best quotes by Lily Aldrin

I do not need objectivity. You are my best friend, I just need your support.

You cannot design your life like a building. It does not work that way. You just have to live it instead and it will design itself.

It is just....eventually we all are going to move on. It is called growing up.

Why not just say goodbye to the bad things?

The bigger mistake would be not to make a mistake, because then you will live your whole life not really knowing if something is a mistake or not.

You cannot just skip ahead to where you think your life should be. It does not work that way.

If you keep lying to me, if you keep cutting me out of decisions, if you keep using words like winning and losing when you talk about our marriage, you are going to lose me.

In marriage, being right is less important than being supportive. Remember: Happy wife equals happy life.

Say goodbye to all the times you felt lost, to all the times it was a no instead of a yes, to all the scrapes and bruises, to all the heartache.

We struggle so hard on to these things that we know are going to disappear eventually. And that is really noble.

Your heart is talking to you. Do you have the guts to listen to it?

