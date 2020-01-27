How I Met Your Mother: Ted Mosby's 10 Best Quotes About Love

How I Met Your Mother was one of the biggest hit shows of all time. The series lasted long because of the entertaining characters and also cause each member of the gang was relatable in so many ways. Fans mentioned that How I Met Your Mother taught them that love is not only about romance but it is also about the love for family, friends, and most importantly, ourselves. Among all the entertaining characters, Josh Radnor's role as Ted Mosby was the most appreciated role by the audience. Let us take a look at some of his popular quotes about love.

Ted Mosby's Best Quotes About Love

You cannot cling to the past. Because no matter how tightly you hold on, it is already gone.

Everyone comes with baggage. Find someone who loves you enough to help you unpack.

People do not get the chance to discover each other anymore.

You may think your only choices are to swallow your anger or throw it in someone's face, but there is a third option: You can just let it go, and only when you do that is it really gone and you can move forward.

If you are looking for the word that means caring about someone beyond all rationality and wanting them to have everything they want, no matter how much it destroys you, it is love.

Love is totally nonsensical. But we have to keep doing it or else we are lost and love is dead, and humanity should just pack it in. Because love is the best thing we do.

Should not we hold out for the person who does not just tolerate our little quirks but actually kinda likes them?

You will be shocked, kids, when you discover how easy it is in life to part ways with people forever. That is why, when you find someone you want to keep around, you do something about it.

