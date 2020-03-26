How Leonardo DiCaprio's Little "best Girl" From Titanic Landed The Role

The 1997 James Cameron film Titanic is one of the classics that has stayed with the audience even after years of its release. One of the most iconic scenes from the film was when Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack Dawson dances with a little girl in a chaotic yet fun bar. What most people are unaware of is that Alexandrea Owens landed the role by chance as her sister was the one auditioning. She decided to give up on acting but is remembered even today for the role she played as a little girl.

What happened to Leonardo’s “best girl” from Titanic?

Alexandrea Owens recently spoke to a leading international news portal about how she landed the role of the little girl who danced with Jack Dawson in the film Titanic. She spoke about how she and her sister were lined up for the audition on the sets of Titanic and their mother decided to narrate the story of the ill-fated ship just then. She spoke about how her little sister, who was just four years old at that time, started weeping due to the sad nature of the story.

She spoke about how that grabbed the attention of the casting director and her sister was picked for the role of the little girl who is grabbed by Billy Zane while he is trying to get into the boat. However, the role did not work for her sister but she ended up getting noticed by the casting director. When asked about what worked for Alexandrea Owens, she was of the opinion that it was probably her big eyes that express well.

Alexandrea Owens did not appear on much entertainment pieces after her appearance in Titanic. She reportedly quit in the year 1999 when she lost out on the role of Penny in Inspector Gadget. She is now a part of a comedy film titled Con Actors.

Alexandrea Owens’ experience of working with Leonardo DiCaprio

Alexandrea Owens also spoke to the same leading news portal about her experience of working with Leonardo DiCaprio. She spoke about how comfortable he made her on the set. She also said that he made her fears around dancing go away as well.

