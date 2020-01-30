Christian Bale Birthday: Do You Know The Actor Had Auditioned For Jack's Role In Titanic?

Christian Bale was born in 1974 in Pembrokeshire, Wales, UK. His mother was a circus performer and his father was a commercial pilot. At the age of 10, Christian Bale began his career in acting. He was seen in the commercial for a cereal brand and soon, Christian Bale started getting many other gigs.

Christian Bale's birthday: Interesting movie facts of the actor

Christian Bale was known to be a method actor which means the actor develops an emotional identification with the role. It is reported that the actor is able to make chameleon-like changes when it comes to changing personalities on screen. He is also known to go on for interviews with the same accent he has used in the film.

Christian Bale made his first stage debut in 1984 in the West End play, The Nerd opposite Rowan Atkinson. Christian Bale is most popular for his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the movie, The Dark Knight Trilogy. The three films in The Dark Knight Trilogy included Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

It is reported that more than 4000 kids had auditioned for the role of Jim Graham in Empire of the Sun but Steven Spielberg chose Christian for the role. He met his wife Sandra Blazic through a common friend and they hit it off instantly.

It was reported that Bale had auditioned for the role of Jack in Titanic but lost it to Leonardo Di Caprio. He had also auditioned for the role of Will Turner in Pirates of the Carribean: The Curse of the Black Pearl but lost that role to Orlando Bloom.

One of the most iconic roles in Christain Bale’s movies was for the movie The Machinist. He lost nearly 63 pounds by eating only a can of Tuna and a single apple a day. He even took up smoking to curb his diet. The actor is so versatile that he gained nearly 100 pounds in six months to be able to play a muscular Batman in Batman Begins. The 46-year-old actor holds a record for most weight gain and most weight loss for his roles in movies.

