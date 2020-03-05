Rahul Gandhi Compares Harsh Vardhan With Titanic's Captain After Coronavirus Statement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and compared the ongoing Coronavirus situation to the sinking of the Titanic. Taking to Twitter, he said that the Indian government telling people not to panic is similar to the Captain of the Titanic saying that his ship was unsinkable. Gandhi also asked the government to make an action plan backed by solid resources. As this came after the health minister has issued a detailed statement on the outbreak in India, it is presumed that the Congress is dissatisfied with the Centre's response.

The Health Minister saying that the Indian Govt has the #coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Capt of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable.



It's time the Govt made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 5, 2020

Earlier, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India has reported a total of 29 positive cases of the Coronavirus. He also mentioned preparedness and action had been started on January 17, much before the advice of the World Health Organisation.

Rahul Gandhi has issued two dire warnings about the Coronavirus before this.

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

India has reported a total of 30 positive cases of the Coronavirus on Thursday. One new case tested positive in Ghaziabad with a travel history to Italy. Three cases were reported in Kerala earlier who have since recovered and have been discharged, one from Delhi who traveled to Italy, one from Telangana who travelled from Dubai, six in Agra and 16 people in Rajasthan who were in contact with an Italian couple in Jaipur. India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, while WHO raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020.

Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases in India and other countries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday released an updated advisory on the COVID-19. The advisory was issued by the Ministry after the Health Ministry's meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan at the National Capital.

