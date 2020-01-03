The Witcher Episode 5 Explained, Geralt Finally Crosses Paths With Yennefer

The Witcher is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix and its episode 5 ties its two main characters together. The Witcher follows an unusual timeline hence the episode 5 of the series is deemed as a crucial episode for the followers of the show. Read on to know more details about the story.

The Witcher episode 5 explained

The Witcher’s episode 5 has been titled Bottled Appetites. This episode from the popular Netflix series is considered to be a pivotal episode for its viewers as it brings together its protagonists Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. The meeting between Geralt and Yennefer is considered to be a major plotline for The Witcher season 2.

The episode starts with Geralt’s misadventures that lead to him crossing paths with Jaskier. Geralt is in search of the djinn’s bottle at the bottom of a lake. This bottle would grant Geralt three wishes. The main reason for Geralt seeking this bottle is to cure his sleeplessness. The moment Geralt secures the bottle, a struggle between him and Jaskier ensues.

This struggle lets the djinn loose from the bottle and strangles Jaskier. Geralt goes out to seek help to save Jaskier. His search for a remedy brings him to the mayor’s house. His visit to the mayor’s house leads him to crossing paths with Yennefer of Vengerberg.

This first meeting between Yennefer and Geralt turns out to be pretty intense as both seem to be unaware of each other’s capabilities. This unawareness then becomes a topic of discussion between the two. Yennefer agrees to treat Jaskier; in return, Geralt has to make a favour to her. Yennefer’s real intention is to keep the djinn for herself under the pretence of treating Jaskier. Yennefer successfully gets rid of Geralt with the help of a spell delivered in the form of a kiss.

This spell leads Geralt on a rampage, resulting in him killing several of Yennefer’s enemies. After being jailed and wrangled by a constable, Geralt rushes back to find Yennefer trying her best to control the djinn. Soon, Geralt finds out that it is he who has a wish left and Jaskier. So he asks Yennefer what she wants. She replies, “I want everything.”

