Imelda Staunton's Best Performances That You Must Binge Watch Right Away

Imelda Staunton became a household name after her character in the Harry Potter series. The actor is an English screen and theatres artist. She has been nominated for 13 Olivier Awards and has won four of which three are for Best Actress in a musical. She has been nominated for all the major awards including the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

It has been reported that she will be replacing the current actor and has bagged the role of Queen Elizabeth in the well-known English show The Crown. Her phenomenal performance has made her one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood. Check out some of the best performances given by her.

ALSO READ: The Crown: Imelda Staunton To Take Over From Olivia Colman As The Queen?

Vera Drake

Imelda Staunton plays the role of Vera Drake in the movie with the same name. she is an abortionist in British society in the 1950s. Story of the movie revolves around her as she has to deal with a tragedy in the family due to the conflict caused by her views and her practice. The movie stars Jim Broadbent and Heather Craney along with Imelda. The movie is written and directed by Mike Leigh.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Cast: Where Is The Celebrated Trio Who Played Harry, Ron, And Hermoine Now?

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Imelda Staunton’s iconic role of a strict Hogwarts teacher Dolores Umbridge was highly appreciated by many. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is the fifth installation of the Harry Potter saga. The movie stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint in pivotal roles.

Finding Your Feet

Finding Your Feet revolves around the life of a middle-class woman who on the eve of her retirement finds out that her husband is having an affair with her best friend. She is forced to leave with her sister whose lifestyle differs from hers. The movie is a comic musical drama directed by Richard Loncraine. The movie stars Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie, Timothy Spall in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Official 'Harry Potter' Store To Open In The City Of New York This Summer; Details Inside

Maleficent

Maleficent is the story of a vengeful fairy who puts a curse on a young princess. The movie stars Angelina Jolie as well as Elle Fanning and Sharlto Copley amongst others. Imelda Staunton plays the role of a fairy in the movie, who is sent to protect and take care of the princess as she grows up. The movie is directed by Robert Stromberg.

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey is the story of a wealthy Crawley family who is the owners of an English courtside in the early twentieth century. The movie is directed by Michael Engler and is written by Julian Fellowes. The movie stars Michelle Dockery, Imelda Staunton, Matthew Goode amongst others in key roles.

ALSO READ: The Crown' To End After Season Five With Imelda Staunton As Queen Elizabeth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.