Harry Potter Cast: Where Is The Celebrated Trio Who Played Harry, Ron, And Hermoine Now?

Harry Potter film franchise's final film released back in 2011. The eighth film in the franchise marked its conclusion and also making ardent fans say goodbye to some of the most prominent characters of pop culture. Though the three stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson may not reprise the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermoine anytime soon, they have done some prominent work in the film industry. Here is a little rundown of what the cast of Harry Potter is doing now, 8 years after the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

Also read: Official 'Harry Potter' store to open in the city of New York this summer; details inside

Daniel Radcliffe

The poster boy of the Harry Potter film franchise Daniel Radcliffe was expected to venture into commercial blockbuster films as he was no more essaying the character of Harry Potter. But Daniel, on the other hand, wished to work in small budget indie movies taking a break from the heavily commercial aspects of the industry.

The actor has worked in a number of small indie films like What If and Beast Of Burden which have evidently earned Daniel the title of being a serious actor and not just the known Harry Potter personality.

Also read: 'Fantastic beasts' of Harry Potter universe set to go on display at Natural History Museum

Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint has evidently departed from mainstream cinema as he is seen portraying characters on stage shows and television. The actor was seen recently alongside Nick Frost in a British comedy show Sick Note. Rupert Grint also featured in a comedy and crime drama series titled Snatch which aired for three seasons.

Also read: Harry Potter studio employee charged for stealing merchandise worth £37,000

Emma Watson

Emma Watson evidently garnered more praise for her acting skills after the Harry Potter series ended. She immediately featured in The Perks of Being a Wallflower in 2012 which allowed her to depart from the Hermoine Granger persona always linked to her. She was also seen headlining Beauty and The Beast live-action remake from 2017 which earned over a billion at the box office. Emma Watson most recently featured in Little Women which is one of the leading contenders at the Oscar Awards 2020.

Also read: 15th century house in UK where Harry Potter was shot is not selling

Also read: Book quotes: 'The Alchemist', 'Harry Potter' and others to inspire your Instagram captions

Image Courtesy - Liam Truong on Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.