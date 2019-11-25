Indian Idol 11 Written Update: Ajay-Atul Grace The Show, Top 10 Contestants Announced

One of the most popular shows on television, Indian Idol 11 is winning hearts of the audience, as the makers of the show have managed to rope in a bunch of talented contestants. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the contestants of Indian Idol 11 have been entertaining the audience with their unmatched talent, since the show’s inception on television. Here are the highlights of the weekend episodes of Indian Idol 11, which aired on November 23, 2019, and November 24, 2019

November 23, Saturday

The latest episodes of Indian Idol 11 saw contestants and judges paying an ode to the ace singer-duo, Ajay and Atul, as the composers were roped in as chief guests. While contestants were seen singing a medley of Ajay-Atul’s previous hit compositions, judge Vishal Dadlani was seen in a new avatar, as the popular composer donned a traditional Maharashtrian warrior outfit to welcome his colleagues from the music industry. From Jannabi Das’s stellar version of Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu to Riddham Kalyan’s singing Tharki Chokro, contestants of Indian Idol 11 managed to leave the audience mesmerised with their sheer talent and unmatched stage presence. Apart from singing, the Saturday’s episode of Indian Idol 11 also left the audience in splits, as Aditya Narayan's funny antique's impressed them. Take a look:

November 24, Sunday

The 14th episode of Indian Idol 11 witnessed the contestants at the edge of their seats as the list of top 10 contestants were announced. Take a look at the contestants who made it to the list:

Rohit Shyam Raut from Latur

Chetna Bhardwaj from Ghaziabad

Azmat Hussain from Jaipur

Kaivalya Kelkar from Nagpur

Sunny from Bhatinda

Shahzaan Mujeeb from Aligarh

Ridham Kalyan from Amritsar

Rishabh Chaturvedi from Amritsar

Adriz Ghosh from Murshidabad

Jannabi Das from New Delhi

