Indian Idol Top 10: Chetna Bhardwaj, Sunny & Other Contestants To Fight For Trophy

Indian Idol is a television reality show that is focused on hunting for the best singers in the country. The singing reality show has started its season 11 with 15 contestants who will compete for the title. The Indian Idol season 11 started airing from October 12, 2019. The show is telecasted on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.30 pm on the Sony channel. After surviving several eliminations and giving power pack performances, season 11 now has 10 contestants who have finally reached the first stage of the grand finale. They are in the race of winning the ultimate winner title of Indian Idol Season 11. The judges of the show, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Anu Malik announced the top 10 on November 24. Here is a list of the top 10 contestants of Indian Idol Season 11.

Top 10 of Indian Idol 11

Rohit Shyam Raut from Latur Chetna Bhardwaj from Ghaziabad Azmat Hussain from Jaipur Kaivalya Kelkar from Nagpur Sunny from Bhatinda Shahzaan Mujeeb from Aligarh Ridham Kalyan from Amritsar Rishabh Chaturvedi from Amritsar Adriz Ghosh from Murshidabad Jannabi Das from New Delhi

These contestants have given back to back chartbuster performances which helped them reach the #Top10. The journey of musical extravaganza will continue in #IndianIdol11.

With the excitement level for the finale being at the peak, fans have already started guessing who would bag the trophy of this season.

