Indian Idol's Sunny Hindustani Impresses With Kishore Kumar Hit, Son Amit Kumar Signs Him

Even before the finale of the eleventh season of Indian Idol, Sunny Hindustani has made himself a top contender. The contestant seems to have worked his magic not just on the viewers of the show, but also celebrities from the music industry. After making his Bollywood debut with The Body and being signed by the show’s judge Himesh Reshammiya, Sunny Hindustani has won over Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar as well. Sunny’s rendition of the legend’s hit reportedly made Amit Kumar instantly sign him.

As per reports, Kishore Kumar’s wife Leena Chandravarkar and sons Amit and Sumit Kumar, both singers, were the guests for a special episode on Indian Idol. The contestants performed to various hits of Kishore Kumar, on the episode. However, it was Sunny Hindustani’s act that left Amit Kumar completely impressed. The youngster rendered the evergreen "Mere naina saawan bhado" from Rajesh Khanna-Hema Malini’s Mehbooba. Amit Kumar announced that he is signing Sunny Hindustani for a song that will be shot at his music studio, that is set to come up in Mumbai next year. The episode is set to be telecast over the weekend. Meanwhile, Sunny has made his way into the top-10 of the reality show.

Debut

Sunny made his debut with the track Rom Rom in Emraan Hashmi’s The Body. The music was composed by Shameer Tandon. The movie had released this Friday and has been directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph. The movie also stars Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in lead roles. The movie is an adaptation of the 2012 release The Body.

