'Indian Idol 11' And 'Superstar Singers' Contestants To Give Fans A Musical Treat

Indian Idol 11 is winning the hearts of the audience with its talented line-up of contestants and unexpected twists and turns. The show hosted by Aditya Narayan is reportedly one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. The show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani and airs every weekend on Sony TV. After a super exciting weekend episode featuring 90s singers Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Poudwal, the makers are back with an amazing surprise for all the viewers. Here is all you need to know about Indian Idol 11's weekend surprise.

Indian Idol 11: A weekend filled with musical surprises

Indian Idol 11 contestants will be reportedly reuniting with Superstar Singers contestants for a unique face-off. Superstar Singers, a popular kids reality show, recently wrapped its first season amidst much fanfare. The show telecasted on Sony TV was praised for its talented line-up of contestants and its unique concept. An online report revealed that the contestants of Superstar Singers will share the stage with Indian Idol 11 contestants and will reportedly render voice to some of the melodious songs of this decade. According to media reports, the Indian Idol 11 contestants will be joined by Sneha, Mauli, Urgen, Fazil, Harshit, Priti, Nishta and Sattwik of Superstar Singers.

Aditya Narayan to get replaced in Indian Idol 11?

Rumour has it that Aditya Narayan, the host of Indian Idol 11, will soon be replaced by Jay Bhanushali. Though neither the makers nor the host has confirmed the news of replacement, many media reports suggest that are high chances of replacement. Earlier this week, one of the judges of Indian Idol 11 was replaced by Himesh Reshammiya.

