Indian Idol Star Sunny Hindustani Makes Bollywood Singing Debut With Emraan Hashmi's Film

Sunny Hindustani, who is currently contesting in Indian Idol 11, has been offered a song in Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film The Body. According to a leading media portal, Sunny Hindustani recently spoke about the opportunity and stated that he could not thank Indian Idol and Vishal Dadlani enough for the opportunity. He is said to have expressed his appreciation to the platform and credited them for the opportunity that allowed him to sing for a film and have his dream fulfilled. He said that he never felt he could ever sing for a movie, but it was Indian Idol that turned his dream into a reality.

Indian Idol contestant lands a song in Emraan Hashmi film

Sunny also reportedly opened up on how he got the opportunity for the song. He shared that music composer Shamir Tandon was looking for someone who could sing a song titled Rom Rom for the film The Body. He revealed that Shamir had asked Vishal Dadlani if he could suggest someone who could perform the track. Following this, he said that Dadlani suggested his name to Shamir Tandon and also made him watch some of the performance videos of the Indian Idol contestant. Sunny also revealed that before he had been finalised for the song, he went to his studio for a trial. After listening to his voice, Tandon was convinced and felt that his voice was well suited for the song, and that is how he finally landed the song.

Music composer Shamir Tandon also opened up about his decision to sign the Indian Idol contestant. He reportedly said that he is very happy to work with the young Indian Idol contestant. He added that when he first met Sunny Hindustani, he had heard his clips and really felt that Sunny was absolutely the correct choice. Shamir also stated that he has no regrets and is, in fact, really happy that a young boy in India is doing so well and that he could use his talent.

