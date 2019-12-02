Indian Idol 11: The Best 3 Performances That Stole The Show This Weekend

Indian Idol 11 is one of the most famous music reality shows of Indian television. The show is telecast on Sony Entertainment Television. The show took a kickstart on October 12, 2019, and is telecast on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm on Sony channel. The latest episode of Indian Idol 11, which was aired over the weekend, was full of contestants who impressed the audience and judges. The special guest on Saturday on the show was the musical duo Jatin and Lalit. While on Sunday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh cast made a guest appearance. Here are some of the performances that were part of the weekend episode and were loved by the audience.

Kaivalya Kejkar

Kaivalya Kejkar is a student pursuing chemical engineering in Mumbai. He is known as KK in the show. The latest episode of Indian Idol 11 featured the contestant performing the song Chand Sifarish. The Indian Idol 11 contestant was highly praised by the judge of the show, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar and also the guests. Vishal told that the Sargam in between the song was energetic and unique.

Shahzaan Mujeeb

Shahzaan Mujeeb is a contestant who has come from Aligarh. He is called "Shandaar" on Indian Idol 11. He crooned to Surmaii Ankhiyon Mein on the latest episode which was dedicated to all mothers. He received a standing ovation from the judges, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar.

Sunny

Sunny sang Lata Mangeshkar’s Tu Kitni Achhi Hai song from the movie Raja Aur Runk. The performance was loved so much by the audience that they were left teary eyes. The Bathinda boy left the judges mighty surprised with his singing and he also got a standing ovation from judges.

#SunnyHindustani not only left our judges awestruck but also impressed our guests & his mom in the special episode of #ThankyouMaa. Witness some more performances in #IndianIdol11, every Sat-Sun at 8 PM on Sony. #EkDeshEkAwaaz @iAmNehaKakkar @VishalDadlani @sunny_singer11 pic.twitter.com/eecH1tDlCA — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 1, 2019

