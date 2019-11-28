Indian Idol 11: Jatin-Lalit Have A Jugalbandi Onstage After 16 Years

16 years later ace music composers, Jatin Lalit have reunited on the sets of Indian Idol 11. They are known for composing soulful music for tons of films in the industry like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mohabbatein, and many more. But the duo had reportedly split for personal reasons but kept saying they were on amicable terms.

Jatin Lalit reunite

The brother-duo, Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit, embraced each other on appearing on the stage of Indian Idol 11. They also shared some special moments from their journey together in the film industry. They revealed that the last time they worked together was for Aamir Khan’s 2003 release Fanna but did not collaborate because of personal differences. Host Aditya Narayan and judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar asked Jatin Lalit if they would collaborate again soon because fans would really love that. Jatin-Lalit also sang a melodious song together. Jatin reportedly touched Lalit’s feet and sorted out their differences.

Lalit praised Jatin a lot on the stage of Indian Idol 11 and also added that when their group got together they talked about his wit and humour. Both also revealed that if things work out well between them, they would collaborate again soon. The brother duo praised each other a lot and it seemed that they have indeed moved past their differences.

Jatin further reportedly said that Lalit and he have worked very hard to get where they are today. If they ever come together then they would need to maintain the mark which they have created in all the years they were in Bollywood. He also added that Lalit creates music passionately and this is what is required in composers these days and this has kept them going all these years.

Jatin-Lalit’s sons were also present on the show and judge Neha Kakar asked them to convince their respective fathers to collaborate on some project. She also reportedly added that parents always listen to their children. This special episode of Indian Idol 11 with Jatin-Lalit will air on Saturday and Sunday this week.

