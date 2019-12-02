Indian Idol 11 Written Update: Special Appearance Of Jatin-Lalit And Tribute To Moms

Indian Idol is one of the most popular music reality shows on Indian television. The show is telecast on Sony Entertainment Television and is currently on its eleventh season. The show started on October 12, 2019. It is aired on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm on Sony channel. The latest episode of Indian Idol was aired over the weekend and it was full of contestants who impressed the audience and judges. The special guest on Saturday on the show was the musical duo Jatin and Lalit. While on Sunday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh cast made a guest appearance.

November 30, 2019

In this episode of Indian Idol Season 11, we saw the special episode #ThankyoumMaa where all the contestants gave tribute to their mothers by their performances. Also, Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The whole cast of the film was present on the show.

December 1, 2019

In this episode of Indian Idol Season 11, we all saw the famous music composer duo Jatin-Lalit come on the show and made everything energetic and lively. There were contestants who impressed Jatin-Lalit with their music skills and the first contestant Kaivalya, who sung Chand Sifarish song, amazed everyone with his soulful voice. Jatin-Lalit was quite impressed by his performance. Jatin-Lalit also sang a song on the stage and impressed everyone with his beautiful voice. The judges and contestants joined them on the stage. The contestants then gave them a tribute with their songs.

