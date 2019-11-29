Neha Kakkar And Indian Idol 11 Contestants Say #ThankYouMaa

Indian Idol 11 has been on the news for quite a few reasons. The judging panel includes names from the Bollywood industry. The theme of Indian Idol 11 is ‘Ek Desh Ek Awaaz’.

Neha Kakkar bonds with mothers

Indian Idol 11 had a mothers' special episode the previous weekend. The theme of the episode was #ThankyouMaa. Judge and well-known Bollywood singer, Neha Kakkar, was seen engaging in a fun conversation with the mothers of all the contestants on the show. The group apparently had a gala time. The Indian Idol 11 team had the mothers flown out to watch the special episode. Every contestant made special dedications to their mother. Neha Kakkar also reportedly shared that she is very close to her mother. She does not like stressing her mother out and this keeps her from sharing many things with her mother. This is because the singer revealed that her mother usually gets stressed over minor things too.

Pati Patni Aur Woh cast visit the stage

The Indian Idol 11 stage also had the Pati Patni Aur Woh cast present. Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan came on the show to promote it. The three of them shared special memories with their mother. After contestant Shahzaan Muzeb’s performance of Surmayi Ankhiyon Mein, Kartik reportedly got emotional. The makers of Indian Idol 11 also got a video of Kartik’s mother in which the latter praised him for his Bollywood journey. Kartik also, in turn, shared his mother’s story of battling and surviving breast cancer.

