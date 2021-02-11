'Indian Idol 12': Dharmendra Shares An Anecdote About His First Pay Cheque

Indian Idol 12 recently welcomed the legendary stars, Dharmendra and Asha Parekh, to the show. The singing reality show has taken its viewers back to the golden age of the Hindi film industry, as both celebrated actors make it to the show and spent time with the contestants and judges. During the show, Dharmendra went on to share an anecdote about his first paycheque.

During a candid conversation on Indian Idol 12, host Aditya asked Dharmendra about how was the first shot of his life for a film and what did he do from the first pay cheque he received. Replying to the questions, as per Dharmendra’s PR team, the actor said, “I feel blessed to be a part of this Industry which had given me immense respect for my efforts”. He added, “During my first shot, I was very nervous that what will be the reactions of my director but, apparently he didn’t give any feedback to me, rather than he got me a tiffin box with yummy food”.

He also said, “Actually I got very uncomfortable that director didn’t give me feedback but at the end, I was happy as I got some good time to spend with him”. Dharmendra further adds, “when I got my first cheque, the first thing which I did was went into the shop and purchased a bottle to drink”.

(Image courtesy: PR Handout)

Also read | 'Indian Idol 12' To Welcome Legendary Yesteryear Superstars Dharmendra And Asha Parekh

However, this is not the first time that Dharmendra and Asha Parekh appear on the singing reality show. They both graced the Indian Idol set earlier in the December 2019 episode of Season 11 of the show. The evergreen actors were part of the show back then to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their journey and had a great time with the contestants, host Jay Bhanushali and the trio of judges Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. At that time, the show called for 60 kg of sweets on the sets to be shared with everyone present and the two actors grooved a song by Teri Aankhon Ke Siva, performed by Adriz Ghosh.

Also read | Indian Idol 12: Yo Yo Honey Singh Gives Vishal Dadlani A Tight Hug After Basking In Praise

About Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 airs exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television. The show was premiered on November 28, 2020. The Indian Idol 12 judges are Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and are being hosted by Aditya Narayan. Some of the Indian Idol contestants are Shanmukha Priya, Sawai Bhatt, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Anjali Gaikwad and many more.

Also read | Himesh Reshammiya To Celebrate Valentine's Day With Wife Soniya On 'Indian Idol 12'

Also read | Indian Idol 12: Yo Yo Honey Singh Gives Vishal Dadlani A Tight Hug After Basking In Praise

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.