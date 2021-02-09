'Indian Idol 12' To Welcome Legendary Yesteryear Superstars Dharmendra And Asha Parekh

Indian Idol 12 all set to welcome legendary yesteryear stars, Dharmendra and Asha Parekh on the show for the upcoming weekend’s episode. The singing reality show will take its viewers back to the golden era of the Hindi film industry as both the celebrated actors make it to the show and spend time with the contestants and judges. Read along to know more details about the special weekend episodes.

Indian Idol 12 to welcome legendary stars, Dharmendra & Asha Parekh

Dharmendra and Asha Parekh have graced the silver-screen together a number of times, during the peak of their careers. The duo will be seen on the screens again, as they make a special appearance on the sets of Indian Idol 12 in the next weekend’s episodes. The upcoming episodes of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol will take all the Bollywood fanatics out there on a trip to the Golden Era with the presence of these two much-loved stars.

The entire family of Indian Idol will be seen having a great time with both the actors as they will share many of their interesting stories. The judges, contestants, audience, as well as host Aditya Narayan, will have a gala time as they get to hear excerpts from Dharmendra and Asha Parekh's fascinating stories from the time when they worked together. The actors will also be seen encouraging and sharing their views about the contestants on the show and enjoying their melodious performances.

This is not the first time Dharmendra and Asha Parekh are making an appearance on the singing reality show. The two have graced the sets of Indian Idol earlier in a December 2019 episode in Season 11 of the show. The evergreen actors were a part of the show back then to celebrate 60 years of their journey and had a great time with the contestants, host Jay Bhanushali and the trio of judges Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar. At that time, the show had called for 60 kg of sweets on the sets to share with everyone present and the two actors grooved to the song Teri Aankhon Ke Siva, performed by Adriz Ghosh.

