Himesh Reshammiya To Celebrate Valentine's Day With Wife Soniya On 'Indian Idol 12'

Indian Idol 12 episodes have been trending of late as fans are loving the spectacular performances. Fans also look forward to the guest appearances on the show. One of the latest Indian Idol 12 episodes will showcase Valentine’s day special show with Himesh Reshammiya’s wife appearing with him. Along with Himesh Reshammiya, there will be other popular couples who will be performing in Indian Idol 12 Valentine’s special episode. Himesh Reshammiya’s wife recently posted glimpses of her and her husband enjoying a fun time on Indian Idol 12.

Himesh Reshammiya’s wife Sonia Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted some adorable glimpses of her amazing day on Indian Idol 12 Valentine’s Day special episode. In the first photo, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor can be seen standing on Indian Idol 12 stage and posing while gazing into each other's eyes. In the photo, Himesh can be seen stunning in a mustard yellow coloured three-piece suit with a printed maroon coloured shirt inside. On the other hand, his wife, Sonia Kapoor can be slaying it in turquoise green coloured pants and blazer with a pair of red shoes with it.

She shared how she had an amazing time with her husband, Himesh on the sets of Indian Idol 12 celebrating the Valentine’s Day special episode. Sonia Kapoor further stated that the talent on Indian Idol 12 was amazing. All fans were thrilled to see that they will soon be watching Himesh Reshammiya’s wife and him together gracing the show with their lovable presence. Many dropped tons of hearts in the comments to depict how they both looked super-adorable together on the stage. Some of the fans also stated how they both looked beautiful and glorious together in their cute photos. Check out how the fans reacted to Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor’s photos from the sets of Indian Idol 12.

Also read Neha Kakkar Blushes And Skillfully Avoids Paps' 'Where Is Rohan Paaji' Question; Watch

Also Read Indian Idol 12: Yo Yo Honey Singh Gives Vishal Dadlani A Tight Hug After Basking In Praise

Himesh Reshammiya's family

Himesh Reshammiya was born to Madhu Reshammiya and Vipin Reshammiya in 1973. He later married a woman named Komal but later got mutually divorced. Himesh Reshammiya's second marriage was with his long-time girlfriend Sonia Kapoor in 2018.

Also Read 'Indian Idol 12' To Welcome Legendary Yesteryear Superstars Dharmendra And Asha Parekh

Also Read Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal Appear On Indian Idol 12 Valentine's Special Episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.