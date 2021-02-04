Indian Idol 12: Yo Yo Honey Singh Gives Vishal Dadlani A Tight Hug After Basking In Praise

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nushrat Bharucha had appeared on the sets of Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol 12 for promoting their newly-released song, Saiyaan Ji. During the shooting of the reality TV show, the Angreji Beat crooner and Indian Idol 12 judge Vishal Dadlani mended the rift created between them back in 2013 by hugging it out. For the unversed, when Honey Singh was offered the blockbuster Chennai Express song Lungi Dance, Dadlani, who had composed the music of the dance number, was reportedly critical of the decision.

Vishal Dadlani was all-praise about Yo Yo Honey Singh on Indian Idol 12

As Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar and Nushrat Bharucha are currently basking in the success of their newly-released peppy track Saiyaan Ji, Singh and Bharucha joined Kakkar on Indian Idol 12 to not only promote their song on National Television but also celebrate its success. Yesterday, i.e. February 3, 2021, the Punjabi rapper shared a video clip from the upcoming episode of the Sony TV show on his Instagram handle, that went on to make headlines. In the video clip, Indian Idol judge & music composer Vishal Dadlani showered he 37-year-old with heaps of praise after addressing their "Ajeeb History" and past "Pange".

Dadlani is heard saying, "Yo Yo Aur Meri Ek Ajeeb Si History Hai, Puri Duniya Ko Pata Hai. Hota Hai Yaar, Pange Hue The. So, Sher Log Hai Aur Do Shero Ko Agar Aap Saath Mein Ek Cage Mein Daloge To Takraayenge Na?" He also spoke about the times when the rapper was away from the music industry and added, "The point is not 'Honey Kahan Gaya?', the point is 'Honey Yahaan Hai Aur Honey Hamare Saath Rahega'". Thus, an emotional Honey Singh approaches Dadlani to give him a tight hug as he gushed, "Oh Babbar Sher!".

Check out the full video below:

The patch-up video will air in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 over this weekend. A couple of days ago, Yo Yo Honey Singh also shared a streak of photos from the sets of the Sony TV show and wrote, "Had an Amazing time while shooting for Indian Idol with @nehakakkar @vishaldadlani @nushrrattbharuccha @realhimesh Saiyaan Ji promotions!". Take a look:

