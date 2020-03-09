Indian-origin Actors Who've Made Names For Themselves In International Movies And Shows

There are hundreds and thousands of Indians who live outside India. These people have successfully made a life for themselves in different fields across the globe. Many of them have tried and made a name for themselves in the acting industry. These people need special mention.

Read Also: Dunkirk Star Opens Up Working With Christopher Nolan. Some Things Are Weird.

8 actors of Indian origin who are making us proud across the world

There are many Indian actors who are brought up outside India and have pursued an acting career abroad. They surely have not made a name for themselves in Bollywood but are making millions proud of their work internationally. Here are 8 personalities who are currently on top of their respective games.

Read Also: Quentin Tarantino To Be Honoured With Director Of The Year Award At Palm Springs Festival

Kal Penn

Kalpen Suresh Modi, also known as Kal Penn, is an actor, comedian, and political operative based in the United States of America. He is well known for his role as Lawrence Kutner in the TV programme House and infamously known for his character Kumar Patel from the Harold & Kumar movie trilogy. He also made a couple of guest appearances in the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Indira Verma

Indira Ann Verma is a British Swiss actor who made her debut with the film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. She is well known for her bold and sensual roles on screen and has stunned people with her acting abilities. She has appeared in many television series such as The Canterbury Tales, Rome, Luther, Human Target, and most importantly in Game Of Thrones as the famous Ellaria Sand.

Kunal Nayyar

Kunal Nayyar is a British Indian actor who is famous for his role as Rajesh Koothrappali or Raj from the hit American sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He plays a shy astrophysicist who finds it difficult to talk to women but slowly as the show goes on he overcomes his fear. Kunal Nayyar was also the third highest-paid TV actor in 2015 and 2018 according to Forbes.

Mindy Kaling

Vera Mindy Chokalingum, also professionally known as Mindy Kaling, is an actor, comedian, writer and producer. She is popular for her role as Kelly Kapoor from the hit NBC sitcom The Office. Other than acting in the TV show, she was also a writer, director and executive producer for the show.

Karan Soni

Karan Soni is an Indian born American actor. He got featured in films like Safety Not Guaranteed and Other Space before bagging the role of Dopinder In Deadpool & Deadpool 2. The role of Dopinder brought him a lot of fame and recognition.

Read Also: 'The Witcher' Song 'Toss A Coin..' Has Become An Internet Sensation

Dev Patel

Dev Patel is an English actor who was born and raised in London by Indian parents. He first grabbed the attention of viewers with Danny Boyle's movie The Slumdog Millionaire. He brought the character of Jamal Malik to life and the audiences fell in love with him instantly. He went on to star in movies like Lion, The Man Who Knew Infinity, Hotel Mumbai, The Last Airbender and many more.

Naveen Andrews

Naveen Williams Sidney Andrews is a British-American actor who has successfully impressed the audiences with his characters and movie selections. He is known for playing roles such as Sayid Jarrah from the television series Lost and also as Kip Singh from the movie The English Patient. He is very versatile as well as a hard-working actor.

Archie Panjabi

Archana Punjabi, who is professionally known as Archie Punjabi, is an English actress. She plays the role of Kalinda Sharma in the show The Good Wife. This role has brought a lot of fame to her. She has also starred in movies like Bend It Like Beckham and San Andreas amongst many more.

Read Also: Alia Bhatt Is Perfect For The Role Of Suman In Maine Pyar Kiya, Says Bhagyashree

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.