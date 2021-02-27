'Indian Pro Music League' Cast: Know Everything About The Mentors Of The Show

Indian Pro Music League is an upcoming reality show by Zee TV. The show has a different format, as it claims to be world's first-ever music premier league. The show will have energy like a sports league with super matches, league matches, and so on. The show will have six different teams that will represent six regions of India who will battle it out against each other in a musical championship. As per their media statement, here's a look at the Indian Pro Music League cast.

Indian Pro Music League Cast

Kailash Kher and Shilpa Rao as mentors of Mumbai Warriors

The legendary singer of songs like Teri Deewani and Allah Ke Bande, Kailash Kher will mentor the team of Mumbai Warriors along with Shilpa Rao who has sung several songs for films like Lootera and Dhoom 3. At the launch of the show, they said " We are happy that we launched the show in the city with such a grand celebration and we are excited to be at this fantastic show."

Sajid Khan and Neha Bhasin as mentors of Delhi Jammers

Sajid Khan, the composer of songs for movies like Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya and Wanted will be the captain of Delhi Jammers along with Neha Bhasin who has been a part of music albums for films such as Kaalakaandi, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. During the launch, Neha Bhasin said " Today, we gave everyone a feel of the show and launched these giant helium balloons into the Mumbai sky to show that whatever happens music uncha rahega humara.”

Shaan and Akriti Kakkar as mentors of Bengal Tiger

Popular singers, Shaan and Akriti Kakkar will be mentoring the team of Bengal Tiger which is created by the Ananya Birla Foundation. At the launch even they expressed their excitement for the show and said " To create a grand spectacle and to convey our motto of ‘music uncha rahe humara’ we launched so many balloons into the sky and it was a mesmerising view. We are sure it will be a show to watch out for!”

Ankit Tiwari and Payal Dev as mentors of UP Dabanggs

Ankit Tiwari and Payal Dev , singers for albums of Ek Villain and Ginny Weds Sunny will be leading the team of UP Dabanggs. During the launch event, they said " To create a grand spectacle and to convey our motto of ‘music uncha rahe humara’ we launched so many balloons into the sky and it was a mesmerizing view. We are sure it will be a show to watch out for!”

Javed Ali and Bhoomi Trivedi mentors of Gujurat Rockers

Javed Ali and Bhoomi Trivedi singers of albums like Delhi 6 and Raees will be mentoring the team of Gujurat Rockers. They expressed their excitement at the launch event and said " This grand spectacle launch was a treat to the eyes and we hope the audience loves the show as much as we enjoy shooting for it.”

Mika Singh and Asees Kaur as Punjab Lions

Mika Singh and Asees Kaur will be leading the team of Punjab Lions. At the launch event, they said " In a country where music binds everyone, we are looking forward to creating some great music and memories.”

