Lady Gaga's Dogs Recovered Unharmed Two Days After Getting Stolen

Lady Gags's two French bulldogs are recovered alive and unharmed on Friday, Los Angles Police Department confirmed. Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division, told AP that an unidentified woman brought Lady Gaga's stolen dogs at 6 pm at the Olympic Community Police Station near downtown Los Angeles. The police spokesperson confirmed that the daywalker who was assaulted and shot at is out of danger and excepted to make full recovery. Officer Tippett also told that the woman who returned the stolen dogs came across as being to be "uninvolved and unassociated with" the robbery and the assault which took place on Wednesday. Police are still looking to catch the culprits.

Violent Street Robbery



On Feb 24 at approx 9:40pm the victim was walking 3 French bulldogs in the area of Sierra Bonita & Sunset. The suspects approached the victim in a white Nissan Altima.



Two suspects exited the vehicle & demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 26, 2021

The night of the Attack

On Wednesday night at around 09:40 pm. Lady Gaga's friend and dogwalker, Ray Fischer was taking a walk with her three pups at North Sierra Bonita Avenue in Los Angeles. When two unidentified suspects jumped out from a white vehicle and assaulted Ray with a firearm and abducted two of her pups Koji and Gustav. While investigating the incident the police are also busy collecting pieces of evidence. Police found a home surveillance video that recorded the crime. In the video, it's seen Ray is struggling with the assailants and crying for help and the third dog, Aisa managed to get away from the hands of the abductors.

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021



In response to the abduction of her dogs, Lady Gaga posted an appeal on social media in which she shared the information of her dogs and announced a reward of $500,000 on Friday afternoon. Gaga also thanked her friend Ray Fischer for risking his life for the family. The motive of the crime is still not clear but it appears to be a robbery as French Bulldogs are quite an expensive dog breed and criminal gangs have made a profession out of abducting and selling expensive dog breeds.

