Indian Television Off-screen Couples Adored By Fans

Celebrities and actors give fans couple goals and make the fans want to see more of them. Their beautiful relationships blossom from TV to real life or sometimes just by casually meeting each other on sets. Here is a list of popular off-screen couples on Indian TV.

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee

Debina and Gurmeet became huge stars after their TV show Ramayan. The couple played Ram and Sita in the show. Gurmeet was introduced to Debina through Debina's roommate’s boyfriend. After being in a relationship for five years, Gurmeet proposed to Debina on a TV show. The couple have been married ever since and are proud parents of two children.

Hiten Tejwani-Gauri Pradhan

They could possibly be the first on to off-screen couple for the Indian television. Their real life love story followed their reel life story pretty closely. They initially had a love-hate relationship, however later they developed a liking for each other. The couple were married in 2004 and have lived a happy fulfilling life ever since. They were blessed with the arrival of their twins in 2009.

Ram Kapoor-Gautami Gadgil

They were one couple that television fans adored. They were polar opposites in real life in terms of lifestyle and mindset however, they attracted each other. The couple were married in 2003 on Valentine’s Day with a beautiful ceremony.

