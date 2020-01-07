Naagin 4, Beyhadh And Other Guilty Pleasure Indian TV Shows To Binge Watch

Indian television shows range from the daily saas-bahu drama to quirky comedy shows and even reality drama shows. However, all these shows enjoy a high TRP on the small screens. Indian television shows are watched and enjoyed by every demographic, from kids to adults. Here are some of the top Indian TV shows that everyone binges on and is everyone's TV guilty pleasures.

Top five TV shows that are everyone's guilty pleasures to binge-watch:

Naagin 4

Naagin is one of the most famous and most-watched TV shows on Indian television. It has reportedly gained the highest TRP to date. Naagin 4 is an Indian supernatural television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake who has the power to become a human to take revenge on her wrong-doers.

Also Read | Naagin 4 written update for January 4-5: Manyata learns about her daughter

Beyhadh

Beyhadh is an Indian romantic thriller television series. Season 2 of the show started premiering from December 2 and has received massive response and love from the fans. The plot of Beyhadh 2 is based on the life of Maya Jai Singh, who is left heartbroken when a man, MJ, betrays her. Maya is filled with hatred and decides to avenge herself by destroying his family. The revenge drama stars Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Naagin 4 December 28 written update: Maanyata attempts to kill Manas

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is a Hindi comedy-drama television series starring Aashif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Saumya Tandon, and Shubhangi Atre Poore. The story revolves around two neighbouring couples - Manmohan and his wife Angoori Manmohan Tiwari and Narayan and his wife, Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. Manmohan and Narayan both attempt to impress each other's spouses, landing themselves in funny situations.

Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin of 'Naagin 4' was 'jealous' of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's bond

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of all time. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support. Bigg Boss is a television reality show where contestants live in the Bigg Boss house without any luxury.

Also Read | Beyhadh 2 Written Update January 6: Maya and Rudra are getting close

Splitsvilla

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show where boys and girls come to find their ideal match. The show began its telecast on October 16, 2019. Splitsvilla is currently airing its 12th season hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.