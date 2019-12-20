Indian Web Series Which Are A Must Watch Before The Year Ends

Ever since YouTube and affordable internet plans have entered the market, everything is easily available at our fingertips. This also means India’s digital game is up and the filmmakers are moving towards making web series for people to watch anytime and anywhere. Since the year is officially coming to an end in a few weeks, this means long weekends, vacations and which is why we have listed down a few popular web series you must-watch before the year ends.

Kota Factory

India’s first black and white show highlights the problems faced by students in their day to day lives, who live in Kota, preparing for their IIT-JEE exams. The show mainly focuses on six students and one teacher who keeps motivating them to study.

The Family Man

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Madhav, and Priyamani Sharib. It focuses on the story of a middle-class man who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. He juggles between protecting the country from terrorists and being a responsible family man at home.

Bard of Blood

A web series made by Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood stars Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shishir Sharma. It is based on the political espionage thriller of a RAW agent Kabir Anand.

Made in Heaven

Starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Koechlin, Made in Heaven is the story of two wedding planners from Delhi where many secrets are revealed after tradition jostles with modern aspirations in big fat Indian weddings.

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is based on the Nirbhaya rape case which happened years ago. The story of this web series follows the Delhi Police and their investigation into finding the men who committed the crime.

