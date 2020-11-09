India's Best Dancer Written Episode For Nov 8: Sudha Chandran & Tulsi Kumar Hail As Guests

India's Best Dancer November 8 episode kickstarted with the entry of the judges. As fans would know, the Sunday episode is the Sunday Challenge episode and they see special performances by all the contestants and the entry of special guests. Host Bharti Singh is heard making fun comments about people and then introduces the guests who are here to see the contestants perform. Read ahead to know what happened in the latest India's Best Dancer's episodes:

India's Best Dancer Written Episode

Sudha Chandran comes on the stage first and explains that everyone in her house watches the show daily and enjoys it a lot. She also adds that she has not missed a single episode. Sudha then talks about the contestants and mentions that she loves the energy of all the dancers and really admires everyone. Then Tulsi Kumar comes on stage. Tulsi Kumar is a very popular singer and is the voice behind many famous songs. She also adds how much she loves the show and mentions she watches it every day. Thus, fans see that Sudha and Tulsi are the guests for the Sunday episode.

Fans then witness “Battle of the Best”, in this round, contestants will have to battle against another opponent. The judges will then have to choose between contestants and judge their skills. The ones who perform the best will go ahead and the others will have to face more challenges. Everyone comes on stage and dances to a unique number. Rutuja also rocks the dance floor with her moves. In the end, everyone mentions that Rutuja was the best.

Rutuja is declared to be the winner of the episode as she has the best moves. By the end, fans see Rutuja and Sudha Chandran perform on the song “Salaam-e-Ishq”. Sudha Chandran is also a trained classical dancer and takes on the challenge. The two then mesmerize the audiences with their moves and the show ends in fun and laughter. In the next episode, fans will soon see more entertaining performances.

