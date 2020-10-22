Nora Fatehi Returns On India's Best Dancer; Leaves Terrence Stumbling On Stage

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, who had a brief stint on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, is all set to return on public demand. Nora Fatehi had earlier replaced judge Malaika Arora on the show for a few weeks as the latter was recovering from the novel coronavirus. The actor will be on the show as a guest to motivate and encourage her favourite contestants. The makers recently gave a sneak peek into the upcoming episode and by the looks of it, India's Best Dancer judges, host and contestants were happy as they welcomed Nora on the show.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the makers recently unveiled a promo video of the upcoming show where one will see Nora Fatehi making her comeback on the show. The video begins with Nora making an entry on the stage as she walks in grooving to a peppy track. Seeing her entry, the judges cannot stop gushing and cheering for her. Terrence Lewis is seen stumbling on stage as he runs to welcome the actor.

Along with sharing the video, the makers also wrote a short note describing the video. The caption read as, “Terence, Nora. Nora, Terence. Audience, do we need to say more? See you around on #IndiasBestDancer this Sat-Sun at 8 PM, on Sony TV”. Take a look.

As soon as the video shared by the makers surfaced online, netizens couldn’t stop themselves but appreciate the video. Fans were super excited and gushed all out to shower praises and express their happiness on the post. Many others were also seen flooding her post with several emojis consisting of fire, red heart and star-struck emojis. Fans also praised Nora Fatehi and Terrence Lewis' banter on the show. The post shared by the makers garnered likes and positive comments from fans. Check out a few comments from fans below.

About Nora’s recent song

One of the most awaited songs, Naach Meri Rani, featuring Nora Fatehi and Punjab's famous singer Guru Randhawa, has been unveiled by T-Series. So far, the song has received over 32,130,132 views. In the song, Nora Fatehi essays the role of a robot, which is being assembled by Randhawa. The song is written by Tanishk Bagchi and also received mixed reviews from fans and viewers. Watch the video below.

