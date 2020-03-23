'India's Best Dancer' March 21, 22 Update: Rutuja Junnarkar & Malaika Arora Dance

India's Best Dancer is a new dance reality show. The show is judged by popular dance celebrities like Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. This weekend showcased the grand finale Jashn of the reality show.

India’s Best Dancer written update March 21, 2020

The grand finale Jashn episode began with the hosts having some fun banter with the judges. The first contestant to perform was Sonal Vichare with choreographer Tushar Shetty. The two of them stole the show with their performances. They performed on the song, O Saki Saki and the judges were taken aback with their performance. Sonal Vichare's father spoke up about his experience.

The entire audience was filled with emotions. Later, a few other contestants like Raj Sharma with his choreographer stole the show among the Top 12 other performers. Raj Sharma gets a standing ovation from everyone. Fun banter occurs between the judges and Raj Sharma's mama. His mama tries to impress judge Geeta Kapoor. Later, the episode takes an emotional turn with Terence Lewis talking about his journey and life. Next, Rutuja Junnarkar steals the show with her performance. Later, Malaika Arora and Rutuja dance together and the episode ends there.

India’s Best Dancer written update for March 22, 2020

The grand premiere episode starts with the hosts introducing the first contestant for the show, Mohammad Akib with his choreographer. The judges all appreciate his performance and go on praising him and his skills. Judge, Geeta Kapoor bows down at his performance while the audience cheers on.

Mohammad Akib goes on to explain his story and journey while the audience listens to it keenly. Next comes Sadhwi Majumdar with her choreographer. She steals the show with her performance and the judges get floored seeing her. Malaika Arora expresses her feelings on her performance.

Later, Sadhwi and Bharti dance and make the audience laugh. Next, Shubhranil Paul steals the show with his performance. His parents come on the show to express their feelings. The episode ends with a fun banter and his parents feeding him and Bharti on the show.

