India’s Best Dancer: Mentors Of The Show REVEALED; Know Details Here

Reality TV shows are very common in India and account for huge TRP conversions every year. Be it singing, dancing, cooking, etc netizens love watching reality shows. A new dance reality show has been named by Sony TV that will replace their kid's dance show Super Dancer. Take a look at the names of the judges and mentors that have revealed by the makers till now.

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar Gives Her Blessings To Ayushmann's Love In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Revealed: Mentors of Sony TV's India’s Best Dancer

After the very successful season of a kid’s dance reality show, Super Dancer, the makers are launching yet another dance reality show that will give a stage to talents between 15 and 30 years of age. Sony TV’s new show India’s Best Dancer will keep the audiences and dance lovers engaged for the better part of this year. The show is slated to air from February 29, 2020 and be broadcasted over the weekends at 8 pm.

There will be 12 mentors from the dancing fraternity who will groom young & raw talents who will be selected. The makers have managed to rope in multiple accomplished choreographers who will train & teach the contestants. The 4 names makers have chosen to reveal as of now are Aishwarya Radhakrishnan, Pratik Utekar, Tushar Shetty and Anuradha.

Read Also: Saif Ali Khan Played The Role Of A 'dad' In These Films Over The Years; Read

Aishwarya Radhakrishnan was a former choreographer at Nach Baliye to Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary while Pratik Utekar was seen mentoring in Super Dancer Chapter 3. The rest of the names will soon be revealed by the makers. Keep an eye on this space to know more about the show till then.

Read Also: Ex-Hockey Captain Accuses Husband Of Violence; Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha React Strongly

Judges and hosts

The stage of Sony TV’s dance reality shows has always been graced by ace dancers who comprise of the judge’s panel. This time, stalwarts like Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Malaika Arora will be helming the judge's panel. Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen hosting India’s Best Dancer.

Read Also: Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Two Main Reasons For Saying Yes To 'Angrezi Medium'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.