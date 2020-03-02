India's Best Dancer Update For Feb 29/March 1: Hunt For India's Best Dancer Begins

India’s Best Dancer is a new dance reality show. The first episode of the show premiered on February 29, 2020. Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis will be seen judging the show, whereas Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be hosting it. India’s Best Dancer will air on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday every week at 8 pm. Read on to know more about what happened in the first two episodes of the show which aired on February 29 and March 1, 2020.

India’s Best Dancer written updates of February 29 and March 1, 2020

The first episode of India’s Best Dancer aired on February 29, 2020, and fans got to see the hosts Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who opened the floodgates, and hundreds of contestants rushed in the race of becoming India’ Best Dancer. Then came in the top-notch judges of the show Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. In the episode, fans got to see some of the best contestants who had to perform three dance movies within a span of 90 seconds.

READ | Tujhse Hai Raabta Written Updates February 28: Kalyani Is Worried About Her Baby

A graceful classical performance definitely deserves Best Ka Buzzer! We hope she can spread the joy of our Indian dance forms to the rest of the world ❤ #SadhwiTheBest #IndiasBestDancer — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 1, 2020

The dance performances started off with some goosebump-inducing moments. The show also had some highly emotional and very powerful moments. A contestant stole the heart of the judges and rapped a beautiful poem written by himself. Every contestant had a story to tell and the way they narrated got the viewers entangled in their lives.

This is just an appreciation tweet for the stupendo fantabulously fantastically magical performance by #SadhwiTheBest! ❤ Like if you loved her and retweet if you think she will become #IndiasBestDancer — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 1, 2020

READ | 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Updates | February 28: Amber Teaches Nia How To Ride A Bike



In the next few auditions, #DrT points out how power moves are overused! His advice: power moves should be used like salt, to add flavour and more focus should be on the dance. @terencehere #IndiasBestDancer — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 1, 2020

The second day followed with some great performances, and judges felt that power moves were overused by the contestants. Some of the contestants made judges feel that they have earned the top spot. Fans are all excited to see who will make it to the top 12 list.

READ | 'Ishq Subhan Allah' Written Updates February 28, 2020: Asim Gets Arrested

Day 2 was like a breath of fresh air as we saw some of the most exhilarating and unique performances! 😍Who will make it #Best12 ?

Find out in #IndiasBestDancer, every Sat-Sun at 8 PM.#BestKaTest @terencehere @geetakapur @bharti_lalli @writerharsh #MalaikaArora pic.twitter.com/1jzAi58Id3 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 2, 2020

READ | Manmohini Written Updates February 27, 2020: Amar Asks Shiv To Rip Ananya’s Clothes Off



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.