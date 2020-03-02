The Debate
India's Best Dancer Update For Feb 29/March 1: Hunt For India's Best Dancer Begins

Television News

'India's Best Dancer' is a dance reality show that airs on Sony TV. The hunt for India's best dancer has commenced and the stage is set. Read more to know.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
india's best dancer

India’s Best Dancer is a new dance reality show. The first episode of the show premiered on February 29, 2020. Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis will be seen judging the show, whereas Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be hosting it. India’s Best Dancer will air on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday every week at 8 pm. Read on to know more about what happened in the first two episodes of the show which aired on February 29 and March 1, 2020.

India’s Best Dancer written updates of February 29 and March 1, 2020 

The first episode of India’s Best Dancer aired on February 29, 2020, and fans got to see the hosts Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who opened the floodgates, and hundreds of contestants rushed in the race of becoming India’ Best Dancer. Then came in the top-notch judges of the show Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. In the episode, fans got to see some of the best contestants who had to perform three dance movies within a span of 90 seconds.

The dance performances started off with some goosebump-inducing moments. The show also had some highly emotional and very powerful moments. A contestant stole the heart of the judges and rapped a beautiful poem written by himself. Every contestant had a story to tell and the way they narrated got the viewers entangled in their lives.

The second day followed with some great performances, and judges felt that power moves were overused by the contestants. Some of the contestants made judges feel that they have earned the top spot. Fans are all excited to see who will make it to the top 12 list. 

Published:
