Inside Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's Colourful First Makar Sakranti After Marriage

The festival of Makar Sankranti is observed on January 14 or 15 across the country every year. The auspicious festival is a seasonal celebration that acknowledges the sun's arrival in Makara rashi, and is celebrated by flying kites and also playing some traditional games. As it was the first festival of the newly wedded couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the couple made sure not to leave any stones unturned and rejoice with their entire family.

Taking to her Insatgram handle, the Pavitra Rishta star shared a photo compilation from her home Sankranti celebration with her husband, Vicky Jain, and family. In the video, the actor could be seen dressed in a black saree with a red coloured border and detailing. The actor accessorised her look with heavy pearl jewellery. She wore a necklace, a headband, a waistband, hand bands, earrings, bangles and much more. The backdrop had a wall decorated with kites and flowers as per the occasion. Sharing the video, the actor sent her heartfelt wishes to her fans and wrote, "Kanbhar til mnbhar prem, gundacha godva aapulki vadhva, tilgud ghya god god bola... makar sankrantichya aapnas va aapalya parivaas hardik shubhechha." (A whole lot of love increasees the sweetness of jaggery. Take sweet talk sweet. Makar Sankranti to you and Best wishes to your family! Happy Makar Sankranti From Mr. and Mrs. Jain."

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14, 2021. The couple had an extravagantly lavish traditional wedding in a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Several celebrities from the TV and film industry, including Kangana Ranaut, attended the festivities. On December 14, 2021, soon after their nuptials, the actor shared the pictures via Instagram. She looked absolutely beautiful in a golden coloured lehenga designed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Her golden veil was the highlight of her dress as she walked down the aisle on her own while everyone in the room had their eyes on her.

On the other hand, Vicky Jain wore a white and golden wedding ensemble. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!" Several celebrities showered love and their best wishes on the couple.

Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita