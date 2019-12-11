Inside Edge 2 Show Brings Out Hilarious Memes From Netizens

Inside Edge season 2 is an Indian web series based on cricket. It streams on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Inside Edge 2 started streaming from December 6. A few scenes from the series has become meme material for many. Check out some of them.

Inside Edge 2 memes

#InsideEdge2

me thinking about my future be like pic.twitter.com/v7b6B22zzL — AmiT TanwaR🇮🇳 (@Hilarious_ladka) December 10, 2019

#InsideEdge2

When you have Spent Whole Day with her, but she Uploads Story

"What a Boring Day!" pic.twitter.com/FsjHq5voCr — Aadarsh Dixit💞 (@aadarshdixit2) December 6, 2019

When I see someone eating too much but still not getting fat: #InsideEdge2 pic.twitter.com/kvYMHSHfe1 — thoughts_of_sakhi✨ (@sarcastic_sakhi) December 8, 2019

#InsideEdge2

When you come to know that ki question paper k piche wali side bhi questions the

Le you : pic.twitter.com/vDeykCkFM9 — @_thakur_k_memes (@_thakur_k_memes) December 10, 2019

*When Captain America see Thor lifting his Hammer.

Captain America-:#InsideEdge2 pic.twitter.com/DmPfZEBT15 — shobhit paroha (@shobhit_paroha) December 10, 2019

About the show

After the success of the first season, the second was much awaited by many. Inside Edge 2 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi and Sayani Gupta with others. The show mainly focuses on T20 cricket league named Power Play League (PPL). It shows the political side of the gentleman’s game. Inside Edge is banked by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Season 2 received good reviews from the viewers and many are already waiting for the third season.

