Inside Edge 2 Show Brings Out Hilarious Memes From Netizens

Television News

Inside Edge 2 is a web series based on India's most popular game, cricket. Check out a few memes that are made from several scenes from the second season

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Inside Edge 2

Inside Edge season 2 is an Indian web series based on cricket. It streams on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. Inside Edge 2 started streaming from December 6. A few scenes from the series has become meme material for many. Check out some of them.

Inside Edge 2 memes

About the show

After the success of the first season, the second was much awaited by many. Inside Edge 2 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani,  Angad Bedi, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi and Sayani Gupta with others. The show mainly focuses on T20 cricket league named Power Play League (PPL). It shows the political side of the gentleman’s game. Inside Edge is banked by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Season 2 received good reviews from the viewers and many are already waiting for the third season.

 

 

Published:
