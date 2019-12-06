Inside Edge Season 3 On Cards? Here Is What The Makers Have To Say

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s first series Inside Edge was launched in the year 2017. The plot of the first series was based on Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue and physical intimacy, power, money are mere means to an end, Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words and takes no prisoners. The second season of this cricket drama was launched on Friday and the creators have already started planning for season 3.

Reportedly, it has been said that the first season of Inside Edge garnered a positive response from the audience. The creators’ idea was to have three seasons, but it was never officially announced by the makers and the producers of the series. However, as per reports, the third season will have new characters just like the second season of Inside Edge. Some of the actors who have been the part of the series previously may or may not remain in the third season. It has also been speculated that the third season might not start instantaneously.

ALSO READ| Vivo Collaborates With Amazon Inside Edge Season 2 For Its V17 Premium Phone

About Inside Edge 2

The first season of Inside Edge featured Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Richa Chaddha, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles. However, Inside Edge 2 will feature additional actors and new faces which include Luke Kenny, Elli Avram, Aamir Bashir, Makrand Deshpande, Sapna Pabbhi and others. The plot of Inside Edge 2 will unfold with an unstable Vayu Raghavan who will lead the Mumbai Mavericks to face their prime opponent, the Haryana Hurricanes. Arvind Vashist leads the opponent team. The teams will be a part of massive scandals that will shake the world of cricket. In the game’s upper rank, Zarina Malik partners with Bhaisaab, but those in the shades threaten to destroy the very game they seek to control.

ALSO READ| Angad Bedi Watched Over 20 Sports And Betting Shows To Prepare For Inside Edge 2

ALSO READ| Richa Chadha Reveals Inside Edge 2 Will Depict Zarina As The 'bad Guy' Of The Story

Watch Inside Edge 2 trailer here:

ALSO READ| Inside Edge 2: Angad Bedi Reveals His Secret Cricket Coach Who Trained Him For The Series

ALSO READ| Inside Edge 2 Trailer Inspires Some Hilarious Memes From Twitter Users

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.