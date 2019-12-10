Vivek Oberoi's Inside Edge Receives Good Reviews, Actor Rates Project As 'difficult'

The PM Narendra Modi actor Vivek Oberoi entered the world of digital entertainment with the Amazon Prime Original’s Inside Edge. The show has managed to garner the attention of many and has been critically appraised by several critics all over the internet. Recently, the show has dropped the second season of the show. Read more to know about what Oberoi has to say about this.

READ | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Is Out And It Has Sparked These 5 Questions

Vivek opens up about his journey and success

Actor Vivek Oberoi is happy that his daring venture did not disappoint him, and his risk and efforts have been paid off, as the second season of his show on the internal politics that existed in the world of cricket. The actor reportedly said in an interview to a leading daily that people felt he had lost the plot. He felt that they were not aware of the potential the OTT content has. They were wondering why the actor has turned to the television show. He added that the whole team was swimming against the tides as cricket is loved by the majority of the nation, and to show the dark side of the game was a huge risk.

The actor said that the tables have turned and he is now in the middle of a very successful project. He stated that when the audience loved him in the show, he felt a sense of validation and felt content. It was a point of vindication for the actor and has allowed him to pick and choose from the offers that are now coming his way. He spoke about his journey of 17 years in Bollywood and stated that it was indeed difficult, but he never gave up, and fans have agreed that this is what matters.

READ | The Irishman's JFK Conspiracy Theory: Jimmy Hoffa Assassinated JFK?

Vivek Oberoi will be next seen in the 2020 action flick Balakot: the true story. It will be based on the Balakot airstrike of 2019. Not much has been revealed about the movie, but it is set to release on January 1, 2019. Fans of the actor are all excited to see him in his upcoming movie.

READ | Marvel Movies And Top Moments From The Franchise In 2019 That Made Fans Go Crazy

READ | Amitabh Bachchan & Sonakshi Sinha Are Tweet King And Queen Of 2019 #ThisHappened2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.