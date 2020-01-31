'Bad Boys For Life' Review: Movie Receives A Thumbs-up By Long-time Franchise Fans

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys film franchise had its third installment long-incoming. After an explosive sequel to the original 1995 film in 2003, the Bad Boys are back after 17 years. This time around, the film features an extended cast of Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The film released in India on January 31, 2020, and is reportedly being loved by fans unanimously. The film has been on a global roll-out since January 17, 2020, and has hit the silver screens in India now. Since its initial release on January 17, 2020, Bad Boys for Life has earned over $200 million globally against a reported budget of $95 million. Check out fan reactions below -

Bad Boys for Life fan reactions

#BadBoysForLife is easily my favourite movie in the Bad Boys franchise. It had everything you'd want in a movie

The drama, the action and so much humour. And Martin Lawrence stole the show with his one liners.

5/5 easily pic.twitter.com/xmzw8BSxKt — FN-8448 (@Tigu__El) January 24, 2020

Absolutely LOVED #BadBoysForLife. Probably the best movie of the three but my favourite is still Bad Boys 2.The complete lunacy of that movie is insane.Only gripe with BB3 is the same as the Fast & Furious films.I don't want to spoil it, but sorta leaves a bad taste in my mouth. pic.twitter.com/JFbYTPBtmx — Stuntman Mike (@Stuntman_Mike1) January 29, 2020

So... #BadBoysForLife... It manages to capture the brilliance of the original, while also bringing something new to the franchise. Both leads are on top form and the action is better than ever. It’s funny, it’s bloody and it’s a terrific time at the cinema. Go see it! pic.twitter.com/b0Ac2STc34 — Lucas Fisher (@_lucasjfisher_) January 25, 2020

Eventhough you killed one of the Original characters from Bad Boys I,this movie deserves 5/5🙌🏻🔥full packed action,nonstop humour,this movie deserve another goddamn sequel.🔥😍

p.s I love what you done with Reggie😂#BadBoysForLife pic.twitter.com/qE6fG39H9C — acap (@acap_asyrff) January 26, 2020

#BadBoysForLife is surprisingly the best film of the franchise. It gives Will Smith & Martin Lawerence some much-needed character development w/ a splash of telenovela added in for extra fun.



If you get the chance, watch it, it's a fun time. pic.twitter.com/eG8ZvdSiVf — Sam Tuero (@Sam_Tuero) January 25, 2020

Image courtesy - Bad Boys for Life Instagram

