'Bad Boys For Life' Review: Movie Receives A Thumbs-up By Long-time Franchise Fans

Hollywood News

'Bad Boys for Life' recently released in India and has garnered a lot of praise by fans and critics alike. Read below to know the fan reactions for the film

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
bad boys for life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys film franchise had its third installment long-incoming. After an explosive sequel to the original 1995 film in 2003, the Bad Boys are back after 17 years. This time around, the film features an extended cast of Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The film released in India on January 31, 2020, and is reportedly being loved by fans unanimously. The film has been on a global roll-out since January 17, 2020, and has hit the silver screens in India now. Since its initial release on January 17, 2020, Bad Boys for Life has earned over $200 million globally against a reported budget of $95 million. Check out fan reactions below - 

Published:
